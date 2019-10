AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A reminder that the annual Red Mass will be celebrated tonight at 6:30 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.

Douglas S. Lang, a former justice of the Fifth District Court of Appeals in Texas, will be the keynote speaker.

His talk will focus on Sin, Prayer and Catholic Lawyers–The Conflict of Faith and Professional Rules.

The Mass will be followed by a reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres in the Monsignor Smyer Reception Room.