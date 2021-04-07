St. Andrew’s to host ‘To Kill A Mockingbird Film Festival’ on April 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — St. Andrews Episcopal School (SAES) students are performing ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ on Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m.
Opening night will feature pre-show entertainment, a gift shop, concession stand, fashion, and an awards display, according to the school.
The school said they are presenting 7 performances, by SAES students from grades fifth to eighth, that have all been sold out.
For more information on the event contact Teri Bentley at 806-379-9501.
