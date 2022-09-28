AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — St. Andrew’s Episcopal School announced that its “Blessing of the Pets” will be from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the playground of the church, located at 1601 S. Georgia St.

St. Andrew’s detailed that dogs, cats, turtles, along with snakes, horses, goats, and more pets of students and their families, are all invited to be blessed near the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. Students were encouraged by organizers to bring pets, favorite stuffed animals, or a photo or drawing of their pet to the blessing.

For more information on St. Andrew’s Episcopal School visit their website here.