AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with St. Andrew’s Episcopal School released information on their “Fine Arts Night” which will feature art pieces created by students.

Officials detailed that the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the school and will include artwork from students in Primer through eighth grade. In addition, the event will include a choir performance by Kindergarten through eighth grade students at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and an orchestra performance from third through eighth graders at 6 p.m.

The event will also feature a silent auction with packages from the fine arts teachers including a private art lesson, dinner, tickets to “Beautiful,” and an experience with the Amarillo Symphony, according to officials.

Officials noted that artwork will be available to view in the halls the entire evening.