AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with St. Andrew’s Episcopal School announced that its students will get the opportunity to learn more about animal rehabilitation through the Academic Collaborative Experience (A.C.E.).

Officials detailed that the schools Student-led Academic Movement (SLAM) Committee will present an A.C.E. Animal Adventure with Wild West Rehabilitation Center on Monday in the school assembly hall, located at 1515 S Georgia.

First through eighth graders will have the opportunity to meet with staff from the Wild West Rehab Center to learn more about animals in a rehabilitative setting, according to officials.

Officials noted that the SLAM Committee was established to offer enriching experiences and “enhance classroom learning for students.”