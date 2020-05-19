St. Andrew’s Episcopal School theatre students inspire in online acting project

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School theatre students are showing off their many talents while inspiring the community at the same time.

“We wanted to talk about things that were important to kids their age, real things that happen to them,” said Jayme McBride, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School Theatre Director.

That’s one of the many reasons that McBride had her students participate in an online project called the “Meisner Project: Behind Closed Doors.”

“When I walked away at spring break, we had just finished a production and I just felt like I had so much more to teach and the reason we called it behind closed doors was because everyone filmed in their closet because everyone was quarantined,” said McBride.

The students were eager to get started.

“I felt really excited because it’s fun for me to escape into a different place,” said Lisle Bradley, 7th Grader at St. Andrew’s.

‘We’re trying to accomplish showing people that things can be done, even in a time of need,” said Jake Jackson, 8th Grader at St. Andrew’s.

“We covered a wide range of topics, anything from dad is hitting on mom, my mom died of COVID, I miss my grandmother. Some happy stuff like social media, how many hits am I gonna get,” said McBride.

The response was overwhelmingly positive.

“We had a social worker that said I deal directly with domestic violence in families and this is spot on. This is exactly what I’m looking at every single day,” said McBride.

Remember, these students are only 12-15 years old.

“That’s not an easy thing for anyone to do much less kids their age. It just makes me so proud,” said McBride.

To check out the students’ full online video project, click here: https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsSchoolAmarillo/