AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — St. Andrew’s Episcopal School students will honor veterans with their Veterans Day Program student presentations on the history of Veterans Day, scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the school.

Organizers detailed that third, fourth, and fifth graders will participate in the presentation program which will include student presentations on the history of Veterans Day, the White Table, original poetry and writing, and Flanders Field and the history of the Poppy Lady.

In addition, Tascosa ROTC will present the colors and the Tascosa Freedom singers will present the National Anthem and Salute to the Armed Forces, according to organizers.