St. Andrew’s Episcopal School students celebrate Texas Independence Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — St. Andrew’s Episcopal School Students celebrated Texas Independence day.

All grade levels were able to experience activities and lessons.

Early education students were able to ride horses, and six to eighth graders taught younger students some lone star history.

“So it’s important for us to give them any type of enjoyment of school. Behind the mask, getting outside, being active and then getting to see each other and do activities for each other makes it feel like a school year that they are gonna, not just remember the mask, but remember the fun and all the work that everybody, volunteers came in and did for the kids,” said Laura Gabel, St. Andrew’s Assistant Head of School.

Two guitar playing cowboys even taught some students how to dance at lunch.