AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — St. Andrew’s Episcopal School hosted its annual “Presidents Museum” event on Friday morning as second grade students dressed up as various presidents, or their spouses, and went on to hold a parade throughout the school.
After the parade, students presented their “exhibits” by giving a short speech in the FAAB at St. Andrew’s School to attendees.
