AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — St. Andrew’s Episcopal School is set to host a “Blessing of the Animals” on Wednesday morning in the courtyard at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 1601 S. Georgia Street.

According to organizers, from 8:05 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday the public can bring their animals to the church and receive “prayers for creation and a blessing of the animals” to celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

St. Francis, according to organizers, “modeled peacemaking taught that God delights in all of God’s creation and longs for all of creation to live in peace and blessings with one another.”

Organizers noted that the blessing tradition has welcomed animals ranging from dogs, cats, turtles, and snakes to horses and goats.

