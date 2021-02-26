St. Andrews Episcopal School held President’s Day Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The St. Andrews Episcopal School held a President’s Day parade on Feb. 26.

The event was held by the second grade class, and the students and teacher paraded outdoors for parents to watch.

This is a yearly event held by the second grade class.

The students dressed up as 28 different presidents and gave a narrative of the president they chose.

“I just want to say, the kids did this all independently they worked really hard on it, it was something that we tasked them with doing on their own and they’ve really come together to do research to study and to make there president come to life,” said Sarah Shafer second grade teacher.

Shafer said she hopes that this parade can bring history to life inside the classroom.