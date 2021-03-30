St. Andrew’s Episcopal School held a Palm Chapel Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School held a Palm Chapel Parade

Preschoolers walked the halls with palm leaves with the older students to celebrate holy week.

“So this year we decided to have just our primer pre-k and kindergarten students lead a palm procession through out the school and all the upstairs kids elementary, middle school they all came out of their classrooms to wave and shout “hosanna” along with the little ones,” said Kay Brizzolara, Development Director.

The parade started this morning at 9 a.m.