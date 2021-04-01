St. Andrew’s Episcopal School celebrate Easter with ‘Kindergarten Egg Drop’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — St. Andrew’s Episcopal School is celebrating Easter early with the “Kindergarten Egg Drop” today, April 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., according to Teri Bentley, Director of Admissions at St. Andrew’s.

The school said that kindergarten students, with their parents, have worked to design a raw egg which will be dropped from an outdoor lift at the school by the Head of School and Assistant Head of School.

For questions about the event email Teri Bentley at tbentley@standrewsschool.org or call 806-379-9501.