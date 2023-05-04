AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a post made to its Facebook page, officials with St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Amarillo detailed vandalism that reportedly occurred at the church early Thursday morning.

According to the post, officials said that someone entered the building around 2 a.m. Thursday and “targeted sacremental items for desecration, including the altar, the baptismal font and the processional cross.” The post reads that the police are investigating the incident. Officials with the Amarillo Police Department confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that a report has been made.

“This attack is shocking to us all. But God’s love abides,” the post reads. “Yes, we are heartbroken. Not just about the damage and desecration to our sacred space, but also saddened that there is such anger and sickness in our community. At the same time, the people of St. Andrew’s are not strangers to hard times. This is a church that knows how to lean into each other, support one another and choose love over everything else.”

On Sunday, officials said in the post that there will be a liturgy to restore the “sacred use consecrated objects that have been profaned,” symbolically cleaning the objects with water and incense with it eventually being restored to “the use for which it has been dedicated and consecrated.”

“Our church was attacked by people who desperately need our prayers,” Senior Warden Bill Aikman said in the post. “St. Andrew’s is rooted and grounded in the love of Christ and we will not be intimidated by these vandals.”