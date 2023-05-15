AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Special Spaces Amarillo will hold a Spring Fling vendor event on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the original AmTech building at 1100 N Forest.

According to Special Spaces Amarillo, the event will feature numerous area vendors with items ranging from handmade pottery to welded jewelry. There will also be face painting and several food trucks at the event. Admission for the event is $2 and ages 2 & under are free.

Special Spaces Amarillo said this is a special event that benefits the local non-profit. The organization provides free room makeovers for children ages 3-18 who are terminally ill, critically ill, special needs or have lost a sibling. Special Spaces Amarillo is funded by donations.

For more information, visit Special Spaces Amarillo’s website.