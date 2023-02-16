Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The spring season is approaching in the next month. Here is our climate outlook and predictions on potential weather patterns we could see next season.

According to Chief Meteorologist John Harris, a climate transition to El Niño could lead to more normal spring weather patterns.

“As of right now, the La Niña that we’re currently in is about to transition back to the neutral phase.” said Harris, “And a neutral phase in spring usually marries up with a traditional normal spring season, which means hail, high winds, heavy downpours, and of course, the occasional tornado. But before we get into the wet season, that typically means windy and dry weather. So we still have to worry about that wildfire threat until the grasses start to turn green.”

Michael Gittinger, Meteorologist in Charge of the Amarillo National Weather Service (NWS), also weighs in. He provided our potential temperature and precipitation outlook.

“The current outlook is for just barely leaning towards below normal rainfall, but the probabilities that are not very high,” said Gittinger, “it’s just 30-35% chance of that, and above normal temperatures.”

With the current ambiguity concerning the transition to El Niño, we’ll need to be prepared for multiple types of weather patterns this spring season. Remember to stay updated with our forecast so you can prepare for any of these events.