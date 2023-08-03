PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival weeks away, co-chairs Amber McCloud and Mike Melcher have stated that major sponsors signed on to help grow the festival into a larger event this year.

The day-long festival occurs on Saturday, Sept. 16, on Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus. Tickets are available for purchase on the website, as well as reserving vendor and food truck space.

The co-chairs stated the festival will include an Arts and Craft festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside and around Laney Activity Center, live music all day, a variety of vendors and food trucks, family activities, and a concert at Harral Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. The Jimmy Dean Museum will be open all day for tours and special showings.

The concert will include the two Western swing bands Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, and Asleep at the Wheel.

Melcher said that most of their early sponsors from last year as well as community partners wanted to immediately be a part of this year’s festival. “We are honored to have each of them stepping up again, and we’re asking others to do the same. This is an excellent opportunity to give back to the community,” stated Melcher.

Returning at the Platinum Sponsor level are United Supermarkets and High Plains Concrete. This year they are joined at that level by H-E-B.

Dean’s List support is a way all businesses can support the community through the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival while gaining recognition.

The event is in it’s third year of operation thanks to these sponsors. McCloud emphasized how the sponsors are an important part in bringing the festival into fruition when she said “These are the folks that make it possible, so thank them whenever you get an opportunity.”

Sponsorships are available at the Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels.

Although sponsors are an important part of making the event happen, Melcher stated that “everyone needs to know that there are plenty of opportunities for others to be a part of this community event.”

More information can be found on the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival website. Those interested in becoming a sponsor for the festival may contact McCloud at 806-291-3430.