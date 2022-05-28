AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The owner of Spirit Emporium has been arrested after allegedly selling alcohol to a minor.

According to Amarillo Police, Bikram Singh, 64, is charged with Purchase or Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

Amarillo Police said they have been receiving information that Singh was selling alcohol to people under 21. APD said officers saw a female, who officers say appeared to be under age 21, go into the store. Police said she came out of the store with alcoholic beverages and placed them in the back seat of a vehicle.

Officers said they followed her and pulled her over. APD said she was found to be 18 years old.

Police said she gave a statement in which she admitted to buying the alcohol and told officers she was never asked for identification by the Singh.

Singh was arrested and booked at the Randall County jail. The TABC was also notified and responded to the store.

APD said this incident is still being investigated by TABC and the Amarillo Police Department.