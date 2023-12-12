AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This holiday season blood donors will have a chance to “Spin the Wheel” and receive a United gift card or VISA card stocking stuffer at Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s holiday blood drive on Tuesday.

CMBC detailed that from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd., blood donors will receive a long sleeve “Don’t Be A Grinch” holiday shirt, a Discovery Center pass, a gallon of Plains Dairy milk and a Dr. Seuss “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” book.

In addition, donors will then spin the wheel for a chance to win a United gift card or VISA card ranging from $10 to $100, CMBC noted.

CMBC continued to remind donors that anyone who is healthy and at least 16 years old can give blood and that donations often take about an hour.

Those interested can book an appointment here to donate blood.