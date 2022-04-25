AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the city of Amarillo announced Monday that a Sunday spill at the Hollywood Wastewater Reclamation Facility has been contained.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, sewage water from the spill went through the treatment process, overflowed the filters at the end of the process, and ultimately did not meet the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s requirements for “total suspended solids.”

Officials said the release of the water was through the discharge into River Falls in Randall County, releasing around 820,000 gallons of water from approximately 3 to 7 p.m Sunday. Officials also said Lake Tanglewood may have also been impacted by the incident.

Officials with the city of Amarillo are testing the water quality at the facility, as well as at Lake Tanglewood. The release said that the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified and “is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.”