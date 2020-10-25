Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven holds it’s 4th ‘Annual BBQ’ for Blankets of Love

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo restaurant is providing meals for a local cause.

Spicy Mike’s BBQ is providing $10 plate lunches this Sunday and 100% of the benefits will go towards the Blankets of Love Non-Profit. The support will help them purchase their blanket material for the year.

Those interested in helping the heartwarming cause can visit Spicy Mike’s at 6723 South Western St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Plates will include delicious sliced brisket with potato salad, coleslaw, and beans.

