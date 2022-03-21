VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation announced Monday that there will be a new speed limit coming to the city of Vega starting Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Amarillo TxDOT, the Texas Transportation Commission recently approved a request to reduce the speed limit to 35 mph on US 385 in the Vega city limits. Right now, the speed limit is 40 mph through town starting on the north end, dropping to 35 mph for a short distance and down to 30 mph just south of BI-40, before increasing back to 40 mph to the south city limits.

Officials said the speed limit will change to 35 mph all the way through town as early as Wednesday, weather permitting. The release said digital signs are posted, alerting drivers of the upcoming speed limit change.

“This change will bring consistency and is expected to improve safety,” officials said in the release.

Speed limits are aimed for driving under normal conditions, officials said in the release. TxDOT encourages individuals to adjust their speed to driving conditions.