AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Special Space Amarillo (SSA) announced that will host its “Holiday Extravaganza” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Gymnasium at Crockett Middle School, located at 4720 Floyd Ave. Entry for the event is $3. Kids 3 & under free.

According to a release, local vendors will be selling items such as t-shirts, tumblers, art, baked goods, custom woodworking, homemade jellies and sauces. Officials said much more will be offered up for sale, as well as photos with Santa, the Beatnik Photo Camper, food trucks and drawings for prizes every hour. Proceeds from the event will benefit the mission of the organization.

Officials noted that donations are gladly accepted and will go for expenses like decor, cleaning & supplies for the kids` new rooms.

Officials stated that SSA team members donate the organization’s services to every family they serve. A new room costs the family nothing. SSA`s goal is to provide one room per month in its first year of operation. They are already receiving applications from families requesting a new room. SSA is ready to go as soon as they have raised enough money to get to work on their first room!

SSA is a nonprofit organization that provides free room makeovers for children (3-18) in the Amarillo area who are critically or terminally ill, those who have special needs or have recently lost a sibling.

For more information, visit the SSA website.