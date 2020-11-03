Special performance for Northwest Texas Hospital staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, Dezi Estrada performed at Northwest Texas Hospital to show appreciation for frontline workers.

Estrada sang a couple of songs for the team as they arrived and left work.

“Just thank you so much for everything that you do, from the bottom of my heart. I know that you come in to work every day, risking everything that you have and sometimes not being able to go back to your families because of the COVID. So, from the bottom of my heart to you guys, thank you so so much,” said Dezi Estrada.

