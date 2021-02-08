Spearman native remains hopeful that whoever stole his racing wheelchair will return it

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back in late January, Ever Briseno discovered his racing wheelchair had been stolen.

Briseno stated, “I went to practice that day and I just got off and I didn’t want to take it in, because I was going to have to take it in the next day after or the day after again outside… And the next morning, I woke up. I went outside to the truck and it wasn’t there no more in the back of the truck.”

While he wants the wheelchair back for every day use, the race chair comes with many memories.

The founder of One Chair at a Time, Joe Chris Rodriguez, said “It’s like you have mixed emotions. Ever’s really a quiet gentleman. A great success story for our program. Graduated at four years of track and field with us, and also powerlifted and he made it to state a couple of years in that race chair.”

Rodriguez continued to share that they gifted Briseno with the $3,000 wheelchair five years ago.

“It’s unfortunate because I’m probably sure that somebody who stole it thought it was like a bike, you know. A lot of people who don’t know exactly what we do or the price of them,” said Rodriguez.

While the wheelchair remains missing, both Briseno and Rodriguez keep high hopes that it will be returned.

Rodriguez continued, “If we find it, if it still rolls we’ll use it. If it’s bent and it don’t work, we’re going to keep it and put it in a shed for him until one day he graduates college and gets his own house, because he’s going to want to put it in there. Hang it on the wall, because it means something to us.”

As reported a couple weeks ago, APD said that the wheelchair was stolen from the back of a truck in the 5600 block of Bell street on Jan. 21.

Briseno and Rodriguez both ask whoever stole the racing wheelchair to please just return it. They both agree that they would wish that person would just put it in the back of the pickup at the apartment complex where it was taken from.