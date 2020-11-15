Spearman ISD moving 8th Graders to remote learning due to COVID-19

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All 8th grade Spearman Jr. High students are moving to remote learning starting Monday.

On November 16, 2020 8th graders in Spearman will be doing their learning from home. They will return to on-campus instruction on Monday, November 30, 2020.

The decision was based on what the Spearman Independent School District said was a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in their 8th-grade students.

SISD said Spearman Jr. High has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 6th or 7th grade at this time.

Remote classes for their 8th-grade students will start each day at 8:00 a.m. and students will follow their normal class schedule online by engaging with their teacher through Google classroom.

SISD said 8th-grade students will not participate in any UIL activities during this time, and they are committed to keeping their school community safe through this challenging time and they will closely monitor any changes in their positive cases.