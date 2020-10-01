Spearman High School temporarily moving to virtual instruction

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Spearman High School will be moving to virtual instruction starting Friday.
Spearman ISD said this is because the added fluctuation of in-person and virtual learning due to students and staff needed to be quarantined is negatively impacting the teachers’ ability to prepare and prove quality instruction through both modes of learning.
SHS students will be virtually learning from Friday, Oct. 2 – Thursday, Oct. 8.
The district said Gus Birdwell Elementary and Spearman Jr. High will continue to have in-person instruction during that time.
SISD said all staff will work on campus, focusing on quality instruction and will be available during their normal class schedule.
