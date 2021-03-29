Spearman High School art club lending a hand to downtown beautification project

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Spearman High School art club has been tasked with helping to beautify downtown Spearman.

“It’s just amazing. I really don’t have words for it,” said Katherine George, Spearman High School Art Teacher.

What has left George without words is being asked by the Spearman EDC, Chamber of Commerce and City Manager to paint murals around the city as part of a beautification project.

“They wanted to get me involved with the project. So they reached out to me and asked me if I would be willing to help out with it. I said yes of course,” said George.

George did not stop there.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity as well to get my students involved with the community. It’s going to be there for years to come and it’s pretty cool,” said George.

The word spread like wildfire as more and more students wanted to get involved.

“Kids that aren’t even art students showed up and they’re like how can we help out? We want to be a part of this,” said George.

George said they are hoping to have the beautification project done by June 1, which will mark a special occasion for the city of Spearman.

“We’re trying to get these done for our big centennial celebration this summer. Our big heritage days celebration. Of course it’s exciting but it just brings me a lot of joy to be able to give back to the community and see the students involved in it as well. It’s just really cool,” said George.

The Spearman EDC is funding the whole project.

George said she is putting some of that funding into their art student’s scholarship funds.