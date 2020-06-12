Spearman EDC creates COVID-19 grant program to assist businesses during the pandemic

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”This was something that I really enjoyed because I really felt like we were helping,” said Bonnie Thompson, Spearman Economic Development Corporation Director.

Helping others has always been in Thompson’s blood.

“Before I came to this job, for 21 years I was a social worker,” said Thompson.

That’s now flowed into her position as director of the Spearman Economic Development Corporation.

She and other members of the EDC came up with a COVID-19 grant program to help out local businesses that were affected during the pandemic, using $30,000 of their yearly budget to make it happen.

“$25,000 would go to 10 different businesses. It would be a max of $2,500 for 10 businesses. That would be what’s called the direct support program that would help with payroll, utilities, business loans, insurance payments, those types of things. Then there’s a marketing program, a maximum of $500 to help those businesses either continue working on their website, market or advertise through a local radio station or newspaper,” said Thompson.

So far, Thompson says the results have been great.

“We’ve been busy back on main street. It’s been nice to see cars up and down because for six, seven weeks, there was nothing. In essence, our job is to help, in EDC is our job to bring in small businesses but this really made an impact on me because we could actually see what we were doing,” said Thompson.

More from MyHighPlains.com: