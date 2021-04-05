Spearman chief of police let go, mayor says

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Spearman chief of police, Lance Swan, has been let go by the city, that according to Spearman Mayor Tobe Shields.

Mayor Shields said Swan was terminated for cause due to his actions related to extending a contract with PeaceMaker Technologies without authorization against the orders of the city manager.

Mayor Shields said the termination is effective as of Monday, April 5.