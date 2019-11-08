SPCA/PetSmart hosting a National Adoption Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Adoption Weekend hosted by PetSmart® National Charities and the Amarillo SPCA is a great time to consider adopting a furry friend.
Dogs will be available every day with a special price of $85 for adoptions.

Adoption fees include: sterilization, rabies vaccination, micro-chipping and up to date shots- an amazing value!

The event is today from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The local SPCA is a non-profit organization that currently cares for almost 100 dogs and puppies and 40 cats and kittens.

