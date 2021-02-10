AFD and Amarillo Fire Marshal’s release space heater safety tips

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office releases a safety message regarding space heaters and other portable heating devices.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office said, “Extremely cold temperatures are coming and that usually means heating related fires are too. There have been over 1,000 heating related fires in the US and NFPA says 43% of those are due to space heaters. In Amarillo, we have already seen many heating related fires this year, but we can buck this trend by using space heaters properly and safely. Stay safe and stay warm.”

Amarillo Fire Department stated, “GAS APPLIANCES SHOULD NEVER BE USED TO HEAT YOUR HOME UNLESS THEY ARE DESIGNED TO DO SO! Please do not use ovens or stoves to heat your home. Carbon Monoxide (CO) can build up to life threatening levels in very little time.”