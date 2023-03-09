AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo announced that Southwest Airlines, in conjunction with Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will resume nonstop service to Houston.

The city said Southwest will offer nonstop service out of the Amarillo airport (AMA) to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) only on Sundays starting Oct. 8.

The city continued saying that the expanded service to Houston will operate seasonally on Sundays with Southwest Flight 3459 departing AMA at 3:40 p.m. and arriving to HOU at 5:30 p.m. The return flight, Southwest Flight 2793, will depart HOU at 1:10 p.m. and arrive at AMA at 2:55 p.m.

“The return of Houston to the ever-expanding list of destinations for Amarillo travelers is another example of this commitment. As Amarillo continues to grow and prosper, the city needs an array of options for business and personal travel. Southwest Airlines – as it has for decades – is helping Amarillo meet this need,” said Ginger Nelson, Amarillo’s Mayor.

From previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Southwest Airlines offers nonstop flights to Austin – Austin Bergstrom International Airport, Denver – Denver International Airport and Dallas – Dallas Love Field.

The city said Southwest Airlines also offers nonstop service from AMA to Las Vegas’s Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).