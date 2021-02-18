Southwest Power Pool cancels Energy Emergency Alert

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -The Southwest Power Pool, according to Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy, canceled its Energy Emergency Alerts earlier this morning and has lowered its status to conservative operations.

This means, said Reeves, the generating system is more than meeting the demand but no units will be taken down for maintenance unless there is an emergency.

