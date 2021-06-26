Southwest Branch Public Library hosts Waggin’ Tails Meet and Greet pet adoption event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you were driving by the Rock Island Rail Trail Saturday, you might have seen an odd sight as the Panhandle Trail Riders Association got ready for the Canyon Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Independence Day Parade and help their horses adjust to riding in the city.

"We wanted to take this opportunity to do an in city ride where we could introduce the horses and expose them to things like bikers, car noises and people and dogs and concrete and crossing streets and all that stuff," said Amy West, secretary of Panhandle Trail Riders Association.