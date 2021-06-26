Southwest Branch Public Library hosts Waggin’ Tails Meet and Greet pet adoption event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Southwest Branch Public Library hosted its Waggin’ Tails Meet and Greet today from 10 a.m. to noon.
According to library officials, some of the furry friends looking to greet friends and find forever homes are:
- Marion, an American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Atreus, a brindle Plott Hound mix
- Boba, a white Siberian Husky
- Lady, a Terrier
- Tiny the Chihuahua
- Radar, an American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Tina the Chihuahua
