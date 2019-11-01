Breaking News
Beto O’Rourke drops out of Presidential race

Southwest announces nonstop service from Amarillo to Houston on weekdays

Local News

Coming mid-April 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. A lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by a flight attendant alleges pilots on a 2017 flight had an iPad streaming video from a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of the airline’s jets. Court filings by attorneys for Dallas-based Southwest and the two pilots denied the livestreaming allegations, and Southwest issued a brief statement Saturday, Oct. 26, saying it would not comment in detail on the suit but denied placing cameras in the lavatories in aircraft. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is getting more weekday options to fly nonstop to Houston.

RELATED: Southwest to Add Non-Stop Service from Amarillo to Houston on Sundays

Southwest Airlines announced on Wednesday that it would be adding nonstop options to Houston on weekdays in mid-April 2020.

The airline added nonstop service from Amarillo to Houston on Sundays in October.

Southwest also announced more nonstop options to Houston from Lubbock, also set for mid-April 2020.

RELATED: Southwest pushes back return of troubled Boeing Max, again

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss