Southwest announces nonstop service from Amarillo to Houston on weekdays

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is getting more weekday options to fly nonstop to Houston.
Southwest Airlines announced on Wednesday that it would be adding nonstop options to Houston on weekdays in mid-April 2020.
The airline added nonstop service from Amarillo to Houston on Sundays in October.
Southwest also announced more nonstop options to Houston from Lubbock, also set for mid-April 2020.
