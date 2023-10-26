AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Southwest AMBUCs is back with its 16th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive taking place from Oct. 1-Nov. 16, during which the public can buy a turkey and then give a turkey to help feed a local family in need.

All turkeys, according to organizers, with be available for pick-up at the trailer on Westgate Mall or by delivery beginning on Nov. 17. Upon donating $100, community members will receive an Ede’s Smoked Turkey that weighs between 12-14 pounds while a frozen turkey will be donated, in the donor’s name, to help a family in need.

The proceeds raised, according to the Southwest AMBUCs website, will support the company’s AmTryke program which aids area kids and adults with mobility needs, and graduates of physical, speech, and occupational therapy.

Those interested can purchase a turkey on the Southwest Ambucs website or by calling 806-678-0735.