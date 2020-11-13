Southwest AMBUCS helps Amarillo area organizations gear up for Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of their annual Gobble Wobble event Southwest AMBUCS donated nearly 600 turkeys to 20 different charities with 15 cases of frozen turkeys going to the High Plains Food Bank.

“Today we are delivering 600 frozen birds among 20 different charities today in the Amarillo area so we are really excited about giving back to our community, and today is a great day” said Alex Stansbury, board member of AMBUCS.

AMBUCS picked up the turkeys this morning from Market Street.