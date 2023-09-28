Canyon, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kylie Hiner Memorial Park is now finished and will soon open to the public.

The inclusive playground was made possible after the City of Canyon provided land and resources and Southwest Ambucs raised $1.2 million for the equipment.

“This is a specially constructed park that allows children with disabilities and different limitations, to get out there with their siblings and their friends and their family, and get out there and enjoy playing along with all the other children,” said Gene Wells, Southwest Ambucs president.

Wells said their mission is to provide mobility to people with certain limitations. So, they brought in specific equipment so kids can play safely.

“We have special tricycles that have been custom built and designed and chosen by therapists that we work with,” Wells said. “It also helps them build muscle in areas where they might not be able to get out there and participate otherwise.”

Brian Noel is an Ambucs member and the City of Canyon’s director of parks and recreation. He said the park is there to bring people happiness, just like its namesake, Kylie Hiner.

“She knew everybody. Everybody knew her. So she was just a great individual that, although she had some limitations, she didn’t know it,” Noel said. “And she loved everybody. It was just somebody who made everybody smile and that’s kind of what this is all about. It’s a place with no limits, just like Kylie.”

The Ambucs hosted guests and friends to celebrate the park on Thursday. Wells said they will have a grand opening for the public sometime in November.