Southwest Airlines announces non-stop flights from Amarillo to Austin

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said that Southwest Airlines, in conjunction with Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, has announced daily non-stop flights to Austin.

The city said the new expanded service to Austin begins March 10, 2022 to Austin Bergstrom International Airport. On Sundays through Mondays, the Austin flight will depart Amarillo at 6:10 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 7:30 a.m. The return flight will depart Austin at 7:55 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 9:20 p.m. On Saturdays, the flight will depart Amarillo at 11:05 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 12:23 p.m. The return flight will depart Austin at 12:25 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 1:50 p.m.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to not only get the daily direct flight back between Amarillo and Austin, but on a non-stop basis,” said Amarillo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Harrison. “Austin is such a valuable destination, not only from a business standpoint and with our legislators convening there, but for personal travel into the heart of Texas and all that has to offer those from the Panhandle and the Tri-State area.

The city continues saying that in addition to the new non-stop flights to Austin, Southwest Airlines is also adding a fourth daily non-stop flight from Amarillo to Dallas Love Field beginning March 10, 2022.

“This is exciting for Amarillo, and a reason for celebration as the travel, business and entertainment opportunities for the city and the Texas Panhandle continue to grow,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “As the Amarillo economy continues to expand, diversify and strengthen, we value working with partners like Southwest Airlines to expand their opportunities and service in Amarillo.”