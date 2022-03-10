AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that Southwest Airlines and Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport begin Southwest Airlines’ new daily non-stop service to Austin.

The city said the expanded service to Austin Bergstrom International Airport will operate on Sundays through Mondays departing Amarillo at 6:10 a.m. and arriving in Austin at 7:30 a.m. The return flight departs Austin at 7:55 p.m. and arrives in Amarillo at 9:20 p.m. On Saturdays, the flight will depart Amarillo at 11:05 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 12:25 p.m. The return flight departs Austin at 12:25 p.m. and arrives in Amarillo at 1:50 p.m.

“The strong relationship between Southwest Airlines and the City of Amarillo goes back decades as Southwest has long been a major part of air travel for the entire Texas Panhandle,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The addition of this daily flight to the capital city of Texas not only shows Southwest’s impressive commitment to Amarillo, it also greatly expands the travel opportunities for the entire Amarillo area. The Amarillo economy is growing along with our population. The incredible vision of partners such as Southwest Airlines fosters our growth and allows us to provide the amenities our community needs to thrive and to be successful.”