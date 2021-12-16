Southwest adds non-stop service to Denver starting in June 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Thursday that Southwest will be bringing a daily non-stop flight to the Denver International Airport starting next year.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the non-stop flights to Denver will begin June 5, 2022. On Sundays through Fridays, the Amarillo flight to Denver will depart at 1:55 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 2:25 p.m. The return flight will depart Denver at 12:10 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 2:25 p.m.

“Every Panhandle resident and Panhandle visitor will appreciate this new Denver flight,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said in the release. “Southwest Airlines has provided remarkable customer service to Panhandle travelers for years, and Southwest’s commitment to our growth is strong. A daily non-stop flight to Denver is fantastic news.”

Michael Conner, the director of aviation at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, said in the release that this non-stop service shows Southwest’s understanding of the needs of Amarillo residents.

“Southwest has remained committed to connecting people to what’s important in their lives and to growing their decades-long partnership with us here in Amarillo,” he said in the release. “We want to thank the entire Southwest team for the expanded service. We greatly value our partnership with them.”