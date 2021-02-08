Southern Great Plains Wildfire Awareness Week kicks off, Feb. 8 – 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The National Weather Service of Amarillo has announced that this week is Southern Great Plains Wildfire Awareness Week.

The week, said the announcement, will cover a range of different topics through the NWS Amarillo social media:

  • Monday – Recent History of Wildfires in the Panhandles
  • Tuesday – Wildfire Ingredients and Weather Patterns
  • Wednesday – Seasonal Outlook and Preparation
  • Thursday – Critical Fire Weather Days
  • Friday – Wildfire Response and Preparation

The posts, said the announcement, will combine informational and preparedness videos and graphics, put together with the help of Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS).

Hashtags to follow include:

#FireWeather
#FireAware
#TxFire
#OkFire
#OnlyYou
#FuegoALERTA

