Southern Great Plains Wildfire Awareness Week kicks off, Feb. 8 – 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The National Weather Service of Amarillo has announced that this week is Southern Great Plains Wildfire Awareness Week.

The week, said the announcement, will cover a range of different topics through the NWS Amarillo social media:

Monday – Recent History of Wildfires in the Panhandles

Tuesday – Wildfire Ingredients and Weather Patterns

Wednesday – Seasonal Outlook and Preparation

Thursday – Critical Fire Weather Days

Friday – Wildfire Response and Preparation

The posts, said the announcement, will combine informational and preparedness videos and graphics, put together with the help of Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS).

Hashtags to follow include:

#FireWeather

#FireAware

#TxFire

#OkFire

#OnlyYou

#FuegoALERTA