AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Southeast and Southwest swimming pools are closed today due to a shortage of lifeguards, according to Amarillo Parks and Recreation.

On its Facebook page, the department did not give a timeline of when the facilities would be reopened, but we will follow this story and provide updates when they are available.

APR officials told KAMR the department is currently hiring for lifeguards. If you are interested, click here.