UDPATE: South Teckla cleared for traffic, police investigate incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by station crew, four blocks north of Crockett Middle School have been blocked by the Amarillo Police Department, on the 2800 block of south Teckla.
Drivers are advised to be cautious, and avoid the area if possible, while the APD investigates an incident.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
UPDATE: According to station crew, the road has now been cleared.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- ‘You nailed it!’ Michelle Obama gives shoutout to kids who recreated inauguration outfits
- ‘He knows I’m going to be there’: Mahomes Sr. on supporting his son, expecting a grandchild
- APH reports 67 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 321 recoveries in Amarillo area
- Police, soldiers patrol town after men with assault rifles kill 3 officers, cross-fit trainer outside gym
- Dustin Diamond dead at 44