UDPATE: South Teckla cleared for traffic, police investigate incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by station crew, four blocks north of Crockett Middle School have been blocked by the Amarillo Police Department, on the 2800 block of south Teckla.

Drivers are advised to be cautious, and avoid the area if possible, while the APD investigates an incident.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

UPDATE: According to station crew, the road has now been cleared.