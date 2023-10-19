AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced that South Pullman Road will be closed in both directions beginning on Thursday due to a construction project, though no estimation was given for when the area will reopen.

According to the city announcement, South Pullman Road westbound between the I-40 frontage road and SE Third Avenue will be closed until the construction project is completed, with detour routes available in the area.

Drivers and nearby residents, said the city, should be aware of closed intersections, signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones. Those driving through the area should use caution and expect delays and detours.

Further traffic information and current road conditions can be found on the Texas Department of Transportation Highway Conditions Map.