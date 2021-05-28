South Lawn Elementary School PE teacher retiring after 38 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday was the last day of school for Amarillo ISD students and after almost four decades, it’s a teacher at South Lawn Elementary’s last day, as well.

Karen Henderson is retiring after 38 years at South Lawn Elementary.

Earlier this week the campus held a retirement party for the long-time physical education teacher filled with treats and congratulations.

Henderson said it’s a great privilege to serve the community of South Lawn for over three decades and being able to have a great rapport with the families that she has taught.

“I understand what’s happening with the families, making those connections and I can help out other teachers because I know the background of the families, so it really it helps,” said Henderson.

Henderson said that she enjoys offering advice to teachers that are just starting on campus.

“You know let me just show you different ways. You can do it the way you want to, but you know I know what works pretty well and if you want to do something else like I do, you’re more than welcome to,” said Henderson.

Roxanne Jenkins, a fifth-grade language arts teacher said Henderson doing this makes teachers feel welcome.

“She wants you to know that you are a part of the team here and it helps to you understand what she expects from you as well, as a teacher,” said Jenkins.

The principal at South Lawn Elementary told us Henderson has been the only teacher to teach in the gymnasium, which was built in the 1980s.

Henderson said her plans right now for retirement are to relax and to find a hobby, she’s thinking about writing songs.