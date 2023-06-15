AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On June 2, JB and Christine Andrews, the owners of South Georgia Laundry, were forced to close their doors because of water reaching up to the business’s front door. After being closed for more than a week because of flooding, South Georgia Laundry is able to open its doors again.

With the business being closed for an extended period of time, it left a financial impact not only on the owners but also on their four employees.

“I live alone, so I don’t get no help from anybody. Definitely the bills, and everything else, you know, being that it’s the first of the month and everything,” Kim Lavalle, an employee at the South Georgia Laundry, said. “So, but I’m very lucky and blessed. You know, I have a good landlord. He’s going to work with me to catch up and everything else.”

Lavalle and another employee Kristy Glenn said that although the business was closed, they were still faced with bills. With more than a week of lost wages, paying bills became harder for both employees.

“I’m also a student going to school and trying to better myself a little bit. So no, I had this is my only job,” said Lavalle. “Other than helping out once a week with the little old lady that might need her house cleaned. Other than that, she’s been out of town and then the hospitals so it’s just very hard.”

Lavallee said that she was lucky and blessed that the flood did not impact her home and she has received the help she needed.

Glenn said that her main source of income comes from her job and although she has a side job that brings in some income, it does cover the cost of bills.

“I reached out to the city Panhandle community center to help with the rent, and I haven’t heard back from them,” said Glenn. “I also reached out to another service that was online. She got back with me and said that for me to reach out to the fire department where they had the extra stuff for everybody.”

Glenn said that she is happy to be back and work with JB and Christine Andrews who have helped their employees in any way they could. She added that there are a few repairs to the building that needs to be made but it’s still great to be back.

To find out how individuals can help all of the employees of South Georgia Laundry recover from the recent events, they can visit their GoFundMe here.