South Georgia Elementary to host ‘Lemonade Day’, May 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Saturday, May 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., South Georgia Elementary is hosting ‘Lemonade Day,’ a learning program that aims to teach kids how to start, own and operate their own business through a lemonade stand, according to a news release from the school.
Located at 5018 Susan Dr., the program is a classroom lesson for all second-grade classes in Amarillo ISD, but other AISD students from 3rd to 5th grade have chosen to take part in the citywide event, the school said.
For more information on the program visit www.lemonadeday.org/amarillo
