AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In celebration of World Read Aloud Day, Amarillo Independent School District announced that special guests are expected at South Georgia Elementary to read to classrooms and promote a love of reading.

The elementary school is also partnering with Storybridge, according to the district, and has asked students to bring books to donate to the organization “so that other kids can have books of their own to read again and again.”

The event was scheduled for Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.